NFL Rumors: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to Host Super Bowl 61 in February 2027

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is reportedly coming back to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFL is expected to announce on Wednesday that the shared home of the Rams and Chargers will host Super Bowl 61 in February 2027.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported team owners will vote to approve Los Angeles as the site for the game.

Since the stadium opened in September 2020, it has hosted several major sports and pop-culture events.

It was the site of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU and WrestleMania 39 in April. It will also be one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and one of two venues, along with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.

SoFi Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, when the Rams played at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Los Angeles won the game 23-20 on Cooper Kupp's one-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

According to Jones, Los Angeles hosting the NFL's championship game in 2027 will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first Super Bowl that was held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 15, 1967.

Los Angeles and Southern California have previously hosted the Super Bowl eight times. Only Miami/South Florida (11) and New Orleans (10) have hosted the game more.