Juan Soto on Potential Yankees Contract Extention: 'They Know Who to Talk to'

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Juan Soto is a New York Yankee, but his stint in the Bronx may not last long as he's entering the final year of his contract.

Soto was asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the Yankees while speaking with reporters on Tuesday, and it appears he's more than open to the idea of sticking around.

"They know where to call and who to talk to," Soto said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

The Yankees acquired Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres last week in exchange for right-handers Michael King, Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez, starting pitching prospect Drew Thorpe and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Soto is entering the final year of arbitration eligibility and he's estimated to earn $29 million in 2024, per Spotrac. The Dominican native is expected to receive a lucrative contract extension ahead of the 2025 season, whether that be from the Yankees or another franchise.

The Athletic's Tim Britton projected that Soto could receive a 14-year, $540 million contract:

"So let's value the first five years of a Soto contract at $50 million each and his age-31 through age-39 seasons at 80 percent of Judge, or $32 million. Add those two pieces together and you get a 14-year deal worth right around $540 million in free agency. If the Yankees want to get the jump on an extension, add in Soto's projected $33 million salary for 2024 and push it closer to 15 years and $575 million."

Money may not be an issue for the Yankees when it comes to keeping Soto in the Bronx as general manager Brian Cashman hopes to keep the slugger in town long-term to help make New York "the mecca of baseball," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Soto brings some much-needed hitting prowess to New York and he's now arguably the team's second-best hitter behind 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge.

The 25-year-old is coming off an impressive 2023 campaign, which was his first full season in San Diego after being traded to the Padres from the Washington Nationals in 2022. He slashed .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs, 109 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 162 games en route to earning an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award.