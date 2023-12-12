Civil Lawsuit Against Former Bills Punter Matt Araiza Dismissed Without Settlement

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

A woman who alleged that former NFL punter Matt Araiza sexually assaulted her at a party near San Diego State in 2021 has dropped her civil lawsuit against him.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

Araiza's attorney, Dick Semerdjian, made a statement after the civil suit was dropped.

"The win is bittersweet. Matt has been forced to defend himself for the last sixteen months against false accusations and a campaign to ruin his career in the NFL. He will never get this time in his life back."

The woman accused Araiza of being involved a gang rape at a 2021 off-campus party near SDSU, where the punter played collegiately before being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 draft.

The Bills released Araiza in August 2022 after the woman filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza and two former SDSU teammates and accused them of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Last December, it was announced that no criminal charges would be filed against Araiza by the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Per Wetzel, prosecutors determined that Araiza was not present at the party when the alleged gang rape occurred.

Araiza has admitted that he had a sexual encounter with the girl earlier at the party, but maintained that she said she was 18 and did not appear intoxicated.

Araiza filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman in July, but that will now be dropped, per David Gotfredson of CBS 8 San Diego. The woman's civil lawsuit against the other SDSU players remains ongoing.

Per Wetzel, Araiza maintains the right to sue the woman's attorney.

Araiza received notoriety at San Diego State as the "Punt God" thanks to his expertise. He won the Ray Guy Award as college football's best punter in 2021 and earned unanimous All-American as well.