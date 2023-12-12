Raptors Hint at Countersuit vs. Knicks amid Legal Battle over Alleged Theft of Files

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors foreshadowed potential legal action against the New York Knicks for defamation as part of the ongoing legal matter between the two NBA organizations, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

The Raptors said in a legal filing Monday the defendants the Knicks named in their original lawsuit are leaving the door open for a countersuit, contending New York is in "clear violation of criminal and civil law."

The Knicks first filed suit in August, alleging former employee Ikechukwu Azotam provided proprietary information to the Raptors as Toronto was recruiting him for a position within the organization.

New York contends that Darko Rajaković, whom the Raptors hired this offseason, was attempting to gain an added edge as he approached his first season as an NBA head coach. Among the information allegedly provided by Azotam was play frequency reports and video scouting compiled by Knicks staffers.

In October, lawyers for the Raptors called the lawsuit "baseless" and a "public relations stunt by the Knicks." They also questioned whether the information at the center of the suit was proprietary since it was compiled from widely available sources.

Toronto also requested NBA commissioner Adam Silver be tasked with arbitrating the matter rather than putting in the hands of the court. The Athletic's Eric Koreen, Fred Katz, Mike Vorkunov reported in August that some inside the league office "were surprised when the suit dropped" since situations like this would typically be resolved through the NBA itself.

In November, the Knicks questioned whether Silver would be a neutral party due partially to his strong rapport with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum, per Holmes.

"Among other things, Tanenbaum has been described as 'a close ally of Commissioner Adam Silver,'" the team said in a filing. "Silver himself described Tanenbaum as 'not just my boss as the chairman of the board of governors, but he's very much a role model in my life.' If Silver were to preside over the instant dispute, he would be arbitrating a case for his boss and ally."

The Raptors disputed that point in their newest filing.

"The NBA Commissioner is not biased and he is the best person to adjudicate this dispute because of his ability to identify what, if any, information is confidential and proprietary such that its misuse may harm a Member like the Knicks," they said.

Lawyers for the team went on to argue the Knicks "know they will not like his determination" and that keeping this in the U.S. District Court will effectively result in the defendants' names being dragged through the mud.

A spokesperson for MSG reiterated the Knicks' desire to take arbitration off the table, per Holmes.