Turkish Club President Faruk Koca Punches Referee in Head After Super Lig Match

Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images

A Super Lig match between Turkish clubs Ankaragucu and Rizespor ended in chaos on Monday.

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), after the final whistle was blown in a 1-1 draw following Rizespor's equalizer in the 97th minute, Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face. Footage of the confrontation was captured on state broadcaster TRT.

After the match, Ankaragucu fans stormed the pitch at Eryaman Stadium. Meler was also kicked by unknown assailants before eventually making it back to the dressing room with the help of police.

TRT reported that Turkey's football federation, TFF, will hold an "extraordinary meeting" in the wake of the incident.

"Turkish football has been punched shamefully tonight. Everyone involved in this incident will pay the price," TFF Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said, per TRT.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a detention order has been issued for Koca and two people have been detained in relation to the judicial investigation of the situation.

Meler has been a FIFA referee since 2017.