Turkish Club President Faruk Koca Arrested After Punching Referee at Super Lig Match

Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Turkish club Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca was arrested Tuesday after punching referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after his team's match against Rizespor on Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), after the final whistle was blown in a 1-1 draw following Rizespor's equalizer in the 97th minute, Koca was seen punching Meler in the face. Footage of the confrontation was captured on state broadcaster TRT.

Koca apologized in a statement while also announcing he would be resigning, via TMZ Sports:

"As someone who has always taken constructive initiatives in this direction since the day I became the MKE Ankaragücü Presidency, I feel great embarrassment for having caused the creation of an exactly opposite environment.

"I would like to announce to the public that I have resigned from the MKE Ankaragücü Presidency in order to prevent any further harm to the Ankaragücü club, Ankaragücü fans, the community I am in and my family."

After the Super Lig match, Ankaragucu fans stormed the pitch at Eryaman Stadium. Meler was also kicked by unknown assailants before eventually making it back to the dressing room with the help of police.

Per TMZ Sports, the individuals who allegedly kicked Meler were also arrested.

TRT reported that Turkey's football federation, TFF, will hold an "extraordinary meeting" in the wake of the incident.

"Turkish football has been punched shamefully tonight. Everyone involved in this incident will pay the price," TFF Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said, per TRT.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a detention order had been issued for Koca and two people were detained in relation to the judicial investigation of the situation.

Meler has been a FIFA referee since 2017.