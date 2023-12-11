FIFA Report: USWNT Received Most Social Media Abuse of Any Team During 2023 WWC

Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team was the most frequently targeted for online abuse during the 2023 Women's World Cup, according to a report commissioned by FIFA.

The U.S. suffered its worst showing at any WWC, losing to Sweden on penalties in the round of 16. FIFA said the abuse centered around more than the team's results.

"The profile of the USA squad (coming into the tournament as winners of the previous two tournaments), made them a target for online abuse," the organization explained. "This was heightened by the perception of players not singing the National Anthem being called out as unpatriotic and anti-American."

The USWNT has been outspoken on social issues in recent years.

Players confronted U.S. Soccer head on in the fight for equal pay, which resulted in a collective bargaining agreement that more evenly distributed the payouts to the men's and women's national teams. Major USWNT stars have also strongly rebuked former President Donald Trump and participated in the protests during the national anthem that were popularized by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

FIFA also identified two players, one from the United States and another from Argentina, who "were targeted above all others." Neither was identified.

"One Argentina player was also on the receiving end of large volumes of the detected abuse, whilst politicians of many nations triggered abuse by offering support to their teams, and sometimes commented negatively about performance, producing an increased influx of abusive posts/comments," FIFA said.

FIFA's Social Media Protection Service combed through 5.1 million posts and comments online and used artificial intelligence to flag what was considered abusive. Of the 102,511 posts initially highlighted, 7,085 were considered to be "discriminatory, abusive or threatening" in a human review and reported to the proper platform.