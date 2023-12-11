Report: Chargers' Justin Herbert Not Expected to Play vs. Raiders Due to Injury

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is not expected to play in Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a fractured finger, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Herbert will see "a couple" hand specialists on Monday.

Herbert was forced to exit the Chargers' Week 14 loss against the Denver Broncos due to a finger injury. Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley told reporters after the game that he suffered a fractured right middle finger.

Herbert was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out at the start of the second half. He sustained the injury in the second quarter when he was pulled to the ground after throwing a pass. At the time of his exit, he was 9-of-17 for 96 yards and an interception. He was replaced by Easton Stick, who threw for 179 yards in the 24-7 loss.

Herbert had already suffered a fractured middle finger on his non-throwing hand in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he didn't miss any time. He's thrown for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, but the Chargers offense has not looked like the high-powered offensive unit that it was in years past.

At 5-8 following the loss to Denver, Los Angeles is at risk of falling out of the hunt for the playoffs in a competitive AFC. If Herbert does wind up missing Thursday's game, it will make the climb even more difficult for the Chargers.