Vikings OC Wes Phillips Arrested on DWI Charge, Will Travel with Team to Raiders Game

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Phillips was released from custody on bond and the team said in a statement he will accompany them to Las Vegas for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Vikings' statement noted Phillips immediately informed them of his arrest, and they contacted the NFL before making the decision internally to allow him to travel with them.

Per Hennepin County jail records (h/t Seifert), the arrest occurred around 11 p.m. central time on Friday night. He posted $300 bond and has a court date scheduled for Dec. 21.

Phillips is in his second season as Minnesota's offensive coordinator. He's been an NFL coach for 17 seasons, dating back to 2007 when he worked quality control and as an offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

The 44-year-old also worked for Washington and the Los Angeles Rams before being hired by the Vikings in February 2022.

Minnesota is going into Sunday's game coming off a bye in Week 13. The team has lost back-to-back games after winning six of seven to get back into playoff contention. The offense scored a season-low 10 points against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago.

The Vikings enter their showdown with the Raiders as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, but there are three other teams tied with them at 6-6 overall.