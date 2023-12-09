Clippers Guard Joshua Primo Won't Be Charged for Alleged Indecent Exposure

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

A Texas district attorney's office announced on Friday the dismissal of indecent exposure charges against Los Angeles Clippers guard Joshua Primo due to insufficient evidence.



Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales said prosecutors "determined that there was simply not enough evidence to prove the required elements of the charge," according to a release shared by the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif.

The former San Antonio Spurs player had been accused of "exposing himself to one individual on five separate occasions over the course of several months," according to Gonzales' office.

Primo has not played in the NBA since October 2022, when he was abruptly released by the Spurs following allegations he had exposed himself to Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a woman working as the team's consulting psychologist, during private therapy sessions.

Cauthen sued the Spurs for allegedly ignoring her "repeated reports" of the incidents. The lawsuit was settled in November 2022.

News that Primo would sign a two-way contract with the Clippers was reported on September 29, hours after the NBA announced his four-game suspension without pay for behavior "detrimental to the league."

The NBA said league investigations confirmed Primo had "engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women," but noted the former Spurs player "maintains that his conduct was not intentional."