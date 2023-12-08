Browns Decline to Name Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB1 vs. Jaguars

Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have yet to name a starting quarterback this week.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, the Browns haven't announced whether veteran Joe Flacco or rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the nod under center for the team's Week 14 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"You don't have to," head coach Kevin Stefanski replied when asked why the team hasn't named a starter.

Flacco was the first-string quarterback in Week 13 while Thompson-Robinson was in concussion protocol, although the former fifth-round pick has cleared the protocol and practiced on Friday.

In Flacco's first start of the season, he recorded 254 yards and two touchdowns. However, he completed a mere 52.3 percent of his passes and threw a costly interception with roughly seven minutes remaining in the game. The Browns fell by the final score of 36-19, now riding a two-game losing streak. Flacco spoke about his desire to remain a starter after his first NFL action of the year.

"I think anytime you get a little taste of playing football you want to keep that going for as long as possible," he said, per Trotter.

Cleveland has struggled to find a consistent quarterback option after Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery and was placed on injured reserve after Week 10. P.J. Walker was initially given the chance to take over the offense earlier in the year, although he's fallen on the team's depth chart after throwing just one touchdown against four interceptions in two starts this season.

Although Thompson-Robinson excelled in the preseason, he's struggled to replicate that success ever since. In three starts, he's led the Browns to a 1-2 record while tossing one touchdown to go along with four picks of his own.