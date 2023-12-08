NCAA Facing New Antitrust Lawsuit from Players Seeking Pay for Playing College Sports

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA is reportedly facing another lawsuit.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, attorneys Steve Berman and Jeff Kessler filed a lawsuit against the NCAA and Power Five conferences on Wednesday. They represented Duke football player DeWayne Carter, Stanford women's soccer player Nya Harrison and TCU women's basketball player Sedona Prince.

The lawsuit was filed in an effort to challenge rules from the NCAA and conferences that prevent schools from directly paying players "for their athletic services." It also seeks "substantial damages" for football and basketball players at Power Five schools as an antitrust case.

Berman and Kessler are no strangers to filing lawsuits against the NCAA.

As Berkowitz noted, they oversaw the Alston antitrust case in which the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA and lifted limits for benefits athletes can receive that are related to education. They are also involved in an ongoing case about limits to athletes making money from name, image and likeness.

What's more, they are involved in a case on behalf of former Oklahoma State football player Chuba Hubbard and former Oregon and Auburn track and field athlete Keira McCarrell that is looking to collect retroactive damages for thousands of college athletes. That case is based on the academic-achievement payments rule upheld in the Alston case.

The latest case says the NCAA and its schools "have passed a byzantine set of rules prohibiting the extremely talented young men and women who generate billions of dollars for the Division I sports business from receiving any compensation for their athletic services beyond an athletic scholarship and certain types of education-related benefits.

"These draconian, collusive rules prohibit what the NCAA refers to as 'pay-for-play,' but what anyone else would call market-value compensation. In college sports, only the athletes are treated as 'amateurs.' Everyone else involved enjoys the compensation that results from unrestrained competition for the athletes' services."

This comes after Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported Tuesday that NCAA President Charlie Baker issued a proposal that would allow for schools to directly pay athletes.

Baker proposed a Division I subdivision of schools that could directly pay players through NIL and trust funds, which stands in contrast to the current system that largely sees NIL handled by booster-led collectives.

Schools that opted into such a system would need to invest at least $30,000 per year per athlete into the trust fund, although there would be no cap as long as they followed Title IX rules with 50 percent going toward women's sports.