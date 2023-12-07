Report: Former Jaguars Employee Accused of Stealing $22M with Virtual Credit Card

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Amit Patel, who previously worked as the Jacksonville Jaguars' manager of financial planning and analysis, has been accused of stealing $22 million from the team by "exploiting the organization's virtual credit card program."

Katie Strang and Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic broke the news on Patel, who reportedly purchased (among other items) a designer watch worth in excess of $95,000, two vehicles and a condo. He also used the money for online gambling and cryptocurrency.

Patel is named in court documents that were filed in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville.

The team is not named in the filings (it is referred to as Business A), but the team confirmed in a statement that it fired Patel in February 2023 and that he "took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team's expense for personal benefit."

A statement from the team read as follows, per The Athletic:

"We can confirm that in February 2023, the team terminated the employment of the individual named in the filing. Over the past several months we have cooperated fully with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida during their investigation and thank them for their efforts in this case. As was made clear in the charges, this individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team's expense for personal benefit. This individual had no access to confidential football strategy, personnel or other football information. The team engaged experienced law and accounting firms to conduct a comprehensive independent review, which concluded that no other team employees were involved in or aware of his criminal activity."

Patel worked with the Jaguars from 2018 to 2023. He started with a title of "coordinator, financial planning and analysis" before getting a promotion to manager.

Among his responsibilities were serving as the club administrator for the virtual credit card program, in which "certain authorized employees" were allowed to "request VCC's for business-related purchases or expenses."

Patel reportedly began making fraudulent transactions in September 2019. Per the filing, he covered his tracks by identifying "reoccurring VCC transactions, such as catering, airfare, and hotel charges, and then duplicated those transactions; he inflated the amounts of legitimate reoccurring transactions; he entered completely fictitious transactions that might sound plausible, but that never actually occurred."