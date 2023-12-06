Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Mother's Death

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering his mother and concealing her body, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Brown is facing one charge of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a dead body after police alleged that he killed his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, in September in Maywood, Illinois, and dumped her body near a creek behind their shared home.

According to Fox 32 in Chicago, court documents stated that Simmons-Brown was last seen alive around 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at her home in Maywood. Authorities were alerted when one of her sons stopped receiving messages from her and became worried.

After she wasn't heard from for the next two days, the son met police at her home on Sept. 16, and prosecutors said blood was found on the back patio, per Fox 32. Both Brown and his mom were reported missing, and her body was found by a neighbor "approximately 100–150 feet from her own back door." Prosecutors said her death was determined to be caused by blunt force trauma.

Police conducted a search of the property and found a cleaning agent with bleach in the bathtub drain, according to Fox 32. Burnt fabric was found from a fire pit, and Brown was seen on cameras in the area burning the same fabric in the pit on the night of Sept. 14. Court documents said that Simmons-Brown's iPad, credit cards and phone were all missing, but her cigarettes were left behind.

Authorities alleged that after the murder, Brown booked a one-way ticket to Cancun, Mexico, at 3 a.m. on Sept 15 and fled Chicago in the early morning. TMZ noted that he was "seen partying and dancing seemingly without a care in the world at a Tulum club" while the investigation into his mother's death was ongoing.

Brown was detained on Oct. 7 in Mexico City after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in San Diego discovered his mother's cell phone, iPad and numerous credit and bank cards were found in a bag he was carrying, per Fox 32. He was deported from Mexico and arrested in San Diego on Oct. 10 before being extradited to Maywood on Oct. 24.