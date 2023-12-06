Cowboys' Mike McCarthy to Have Surgery for Appendicitis; Expected to Coach vs. Eagles

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that head coach Mike McCarthy will undergo surgery to treat acute appendicitis.

In a statement, the Cowboys noted that McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after the procedure, and he is still expected to coach against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Under McCarthy's guidance, the Cowboys have been among the NFL's best teams this season, posting a 9-3 record.

