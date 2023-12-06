X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Cowboys' Mike McCarthy to Have Surgery for Appendicitis; Expected to Coach vs. Eagles

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Washington Commanders during the first half at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that head coach Mike McCarthy will undergo surgery to treat acute appendicitis.

    In a statement, the Cowboys noted that McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after the procedure, and he is still expected to coach against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

    Under McCarthy's guidance, the Cowboys have been among the NFL's best teams this season, posting a 9-3 record.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.