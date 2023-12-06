Bills' Von Miller Expected to Be Available vs. Chiefs After Arrest on Assault Charge

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is expected to be available against the Kansas City Chiefs after he was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in Texas.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Wednesday that the team doesn't expect Miller will be placed on the commissioner's exempt list, making him eligible to play on Sunday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the commissioner's exempt list hasn't been used since no formal charges have been filed against Miller at this point.

On Nov. 30, the Dallas Police Department confirmed to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones that a warrant was issued for Miller's arrest on a charge of assaulting a pregnant person one day after police responded to a home for a "major disturbance call."

TMZ Sports reported later the same day that Miller turned himself in around 4 p.m. local time.

Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the Glenn Heights Police Department confirmed the charge against Miller is a third-degree felony that is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Getzenberg noted Miller was booked into DeSoto Tri-City Jail on a $5,000 bond before being released "a short time later."

"On Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT, Dallas police responded to a major disturbance call, with the preliminary investigation showing that Miller and the woman got into a verbal argument and that he allegedly assaulted her," Getzenberg wrote.

Per the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Getzenberg, Miller and the woman were having an argument about her travel plans when she slammed the door to an office in their apartment and a "visibly angry" Miller followed her into the room:

"The woman stated that she tried to comply with the request and went to collect her belongings. But she said Miller pushed and shoved her, at one point taking out his phone to try to record the altercation. She continued to yell, 'Stop, I'm pregnant.'

"The affidavit noted that Miller stepped on her feet as he pushed her, which caused her to fall into a chair, then applied pressure to her neck for three to five seconds, which caused pain but not difficulty breathing."

Police said they observed "minor abrasions" on her left hand and bruising to her neck, "injuries consistent with applied pressure the neck," and bruising on her abdomen and left biceps was noted when they took photographs of her injuries.

The Bills were on a bye in Week 13. Miller, who missed the first four games this season recovering from a torn ACL, has played sparingly since making his debut in Week 5. He's only been on the field for 37 snaps in the past two games combined.