Aaron Boone: Yankees Good With Aaron Judge as Everyday CF amid Juan Soto Trade Rumors

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested Wednesday that the organization is comfortable with Aaron Judge being their primary center fielder in 2024.

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Boone said he is "OK" with Judge being the team's everyday center fielder after he played 18 games in center last season.

The Yankees' outfield could experience a significant shake-up ahead of the 2024 campaign, as New York acquired Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and YES Network's Jack Curry reported Wednesday that trade talks with the San Diego Padres have "intensified" and it is "likely" the Yanks will land superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Two years ago during Judge's American League MVP campaign, he played 78 games in center field, which marked the most extensive action of his MLB career at the position.

It was done out of necessity due to a lack of quality options for much of the season, but the acquisition of Harrison Bader allowed Judge to play right field more often in 2023.

Judge manned right field 54 times last season and was a designated hitter on 38 occasions, compared to just 18 appearances in center field.

Bader's presence played a role in that breakdown, as did the fact that a toe injury limited Judge to 106 games.

There was some thought that the Yankees would perhaps try to limit Judge's time in center field in 2024 due to his injury issues last season, but that may not be the case.

New York waived Bader late last season, and it hasn't made a move to replace his presence in center field.

Verdugo and Soto are primarily corner outfielders, so if the Yankees end up with both of them on the roster, Judge will almost have to play center field the majority of the time.

Judge is best known for his prolific power, which saw him hit an AL-record 62 home runs in 2022, but he is also a plus outfield with an extremely strong arm, meaning he is more than capable of manning center field.

Still, it would behoove the Yankees to roster an extra outfielder with the ability to play center, such as Jasson Dominguez or Estevan Florial.

If the Yankees do that, it will allow them to use Judge as a DH when Giancarlo Stanton requires a rest or when he requires an injured list stint, which has become the norm for the veteran slugger.