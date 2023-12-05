X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Cubs' Optimism on Signing MLB Star Has 'Significantly Waned'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels holds the 2023 Los Angeles Angels Most Valuable Player trophy before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    It's looking increasingly like Shohei Ohtani's next stop will not be Chicago.

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Cubs' optimism has "significantly waned" in recent days, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants emerging as finalists in the sweepstakes.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.