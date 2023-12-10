NFL Rumors: Jaguars 'Planning for Trevor Lawrence to Start' vs. Browns amid Injury

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars "are planning" for Trevor Lawrence to start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns despite suffering a high ankle sprain in Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawrence will go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, Schefter added.

Lawrence was helped off the field in the fourth quarter of the 34-31 thriller and was replaced by C.J. Beathard. He had thrown for 258 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score before exiting.

"Trevor's my best friend on the team and when you see him go down like that [it's tough]," Beathard told reporters after the game. "I've been here three years and he's battled through all types of injuries, little things here and there, and to see him have to get carried off the field, it hurts."

Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions while leading the Jaguars to an 8-4 record. Jacksonville leads the AFC South by just one game after the upset loss to Cincinnati, so any Lawrence absence could greatly hinder its playoff chances.

The Jaguars' schedule down the stretch sets up well for them, as the Baltimore Ravens and depleted Browns are the only two teams remaining with winning records. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, those matchups come in the next two weeks.