Video: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Plays 'Tears in Heaven' on Guitar During ManningCast

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa showed off his musical ability in an appearance on the "ManningCast" broadcast of Monday Night Football.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback brought his guitar on the show, playing "Tears In Heaven" by Eric Clapton while the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars battled in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa has always had a passion for playing guitar and signing, telling Fox Sports "I love music" in a Sep. 2020 interview.

"Every time I'm with my family, that's all they wanna do is just sing. In Polynesian families, that's what it's about," he added.

In 2019, when he was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa underwent surgery to repair a dislocated hip. Prior to the procedure, a video surfaced of the signal-caller playing the ukulele in his hospital bed.

Tagovailoa displayed his talent off the field on Monday night, although his 2023 campaign has further showcased his superb abilities on it as well. In 12 starts this season, the 25-year-old has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards. His 24 touchdown passes are are tied for the second-most in the NFL while he's thrown just 10 interceptions.