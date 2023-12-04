Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Underwhelm NFL Fans in Loss to Jordan Love, Packers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense struggled mightily during the team's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Mahomes threw for a mere 210 yards and a touchdown, completing 64 percent of his passes. He also threw a crucial interception with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, setting Green Bay up to take a late eight-point lead.

On the final drive of the game, Mahomes fired a deep pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that fell incomplete. However, there appeared to be contact between the wideout and Packers defensive back Carrington Valentine although no flag was thrown.

Isiah Pacheco finished with a strong 110 yards on the ground, but Kansas City's passing attack was inconsistent all night long. Travis Kelce led the team with 81 receiving yards, but nobody else was able to top more than 64 yards.

NFL fans were disappointed with the Chiefs' poor offensive showing.