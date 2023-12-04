X

NFL

    Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Underwhelm NFL Fans in Loss to Jordan Love, Packers

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 4, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense struggled mightily during the team's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

    Mahomes threw for a mere 210 yards and a touchdown, completing 64 percent of his passes. He also threw a crucial interception with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, setting Green Bay up to take a late eight-point lead.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Patrick Mahomes gets PICKED OFF 😮<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/cCWCAr8Ug7">pic.twitter.com/cCWCAr8Ug7</a>

    Hänsel @UberHansen

    Patrick Mahomes with a disgusting Interception.<br><br>Have seen a surprising number of those from him this season.

    how bout those CHIEFS @hbtCHIEFS

    Not sure what Mahomes was thinking there.

    Braiden Turner @bturner23

    Awful decision from Mahomes. In the other teams territory…why do we just abandon the run game??

    The Kingdom @MahomeSZN

    Mahomes, why.

    On the final drive of the game, Mahomes fired a deep pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that fell incomplete. However, there appeared to be contact between the wideout and Packers defensive back Carrington Valentine although no flag was thrown.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DPI was NOT CALLED on this play 👀 <a href="https://t.co/28lqyxsOK9">pic.twitter.com/28lqyxsOK9</a>

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    That's a wild no pass interference call 💀

    Adam Best @Arrowhead_Adam

    MVS had a human backpack on. That was the most blatant pass interference possible. Season-altering no call.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    That's one of the worst no calls on a pass interference I have ever seen

    Matt Derrick @mattderrick

    LOL ... Valentine gets away with absolutely blatant pass interference. The officiating has been creative tonight.

    Isiah Pacheco finished with a strong 110 yards on the ground, but Kansas City's passing attack was inconsistent all night long. Travis Kelce led the team with 81 receiving yards, but nobody else was able to top more than 64 yards.

    NFL fans were disappointed with the Chiefs' poor offensive showing.

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    The Chiefs' offense has been a brutal watch all year. <br><br>No one has more pressure on them in the AFC than the Ravens. <br><br>As long as Lamar Jackson is healthy, the Ravens have to find a way this year to get to the Super Bowl. <br><br>Will never be easier than this year to do that.

    Tyler Dreiling @TylerDreiling

    It's harder to have faith in the Chiefs offense in these situations when they're completely unable to throw the ball deep down field.

    Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL

    Man, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a>' red zone offense has been putrid tonight.

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    "The defender ran the route better than the receiver did" is an all-too-common refrain when watching the Chiefs' offense this season.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    The Chiefs offense has no margin of error this season. A penalty kills a drive. A FG instead of a touchdown in the red zone is hard to overcome. WR drops or poor routes stunt drives.

    Although the Chiefs maintained their lead in the AFC West, they no longer hold the AFC's No. 1 seed. They're now 8-4 on the season after recording three losses in their past five games. Kansas City's next opportunity to gain some consistency will come against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.