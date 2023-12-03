Texans' Tank Dell Carted Off with Ankle Injury After Blocking for TD Run vs. Broncos

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was carted off the field with a lower leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos.

He was later ruled out with an ankle injury.

The injury, which appeared to involve Dell's left leg, occurred as the rookie was blocking for a touchdown run by Texans running back Dameon Pierce.

Dell had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games heading into Sunday's contest.

He entered the game having tied the Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison for the first-year lead in receiving touchdowns, and ranking second only to the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua for the most receiving yards by a rookie.



That's thanks to a recent explosion in production that helped the team achieve a three-game winning streak in November. The rookie wide receiver has recorded 25 catches for 369 touchdowns and five scores over the Texans' past four games.

Dell was listed as questionable heading into the game due to a calf injury that resulted in a missed Wednesday practice and limited practices on Thursday and Friday.

He was declared active Sunday morning.

Dell missed one game earlier this season after suffering a concussion in the Texans' 21-19 Week 5 loss to Atlanta.

His absence will be especially noticeable in Houston given the loss of tight end Dalton Schultz, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice this week.

Without Dell or Schultz, wide receiver Nico Collins, who was also questionable heading into the game with a knee injury, will get more targets from quarterback C.J. Stroud.