Calvin Johnson: Ricky Williams Likely a 1st-Ballot HoFer if Not for NFL Drug Policy

Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Ricky Williams has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2017 but only made the ballot for the first time in 2023. Former superstar wideout Calvin Johnson believes the ex-running back would have been a first-ballot selection if it wasn't for his four failed drug tests and the subsequent time he missed.

"Ricky would probably be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he didn't have the issues with that," he told TMZ Sports.

Williams, 46, probably won't get there based on his current resume. He was only a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection one time each, though he did have five seasons with 1,000 or more rushing yards and led the NFL in the category in 2002 (1,853 rushing yards).

His 10,009 rushing yards ranks 31st all time, while his 66 rushing touchdowns ranks 42nd. Will that be enough to get him into Canton?

It's debatable. But had he not missed the entire 2004 season after retiring amidst a number of failed drug tests, the entire 2006 season due to a suspension for failing the league's substance abuse policy and all but one game in 2007 after being reinstated in October but suffering a torn pectoral in November, he likely would have put together indisputable Hall of Fame numbers.