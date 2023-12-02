Grizzlies' Ja Morant Subpoenaed in Civil Lawsuit over Alleged Assault of 17-Year-Old

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant has been subpoenaed to testify in court regarding a civil lawsuit filed against him.

According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Morant is being sued by Joshua Holloway, who was 17 years old when Morant allegedly assaulted him during a pickup basketball game at Morant's Memphis home in July 2022.

Morant's friend Davonte Pack, as well as his father, mother and other potential witnesses were also subpoenaed.

Per Holmes, an immunity nearing his set to take place from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13, and Morant's lawyers will attempt to get the case thrown out during the hearing by arguing that Morant acted in self-defense after Holloway hit him in the chin with a basketball.

A judge issued a stay in the case over the summer when Morant's attorneys tried to get it dismissed under Tennessee's "stand your ground" law.

If the case goes to trial, it reportedly could begin in April 2024.

Morant, 24, is currently serving a 25-game NBA suspension after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video earlier this year.

That suspension came after a previous eight-game ban for appearing to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video at a Denver strip club.

After going second overall in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant established himself as one of the league's most explosive young players over the past two seasons, earning a pair of All-Star nods.

Last season, Morant averaged 26.2 points and a career-high 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds for a Grizzlies team that went 51-31 and was the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.