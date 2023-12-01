Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC fighter Jamahal Hill was arrested in Michigan this week on a domestic violence charge.

Per court records obtained by TMZ Sports, Hill was arrested on Monday and booked into Kent County jail. He was later released from custody after prosecutors charged him with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

The records note Hill is alleged to have assaulted his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr., and inflicted "serious or aggravated injury upon him." A hearing for Jamahal is scheduled for January.

James was described as "a resident or former resident" of Jamahal's household in the court documents.