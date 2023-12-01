Michigan Graduate Sues State After Custom 'G0BLUE' License Plate Was Reassigned

G Fiume/Getty Images

First the NCAA, then the Big Ten. Now, Michigan fans can add the Secretary of State's office to their list of enemies.

According to the Detroit News (via the Associated Press), one fan is suing the state after his Wolverines-themed vanity plate was assigned to another driver.

Joseph Hardig III explained he visited an office for the Secretary of State to renew the registration for his "G0BLUE" license plate. However, he discovered the plate was no longer available and assigned to another driver in Ann Arbor.

"My dad's passed away," he said. "I got it from him. It's meaningful to me. We're just huge fans and love the university."

Jonathan Fine, the new owner of the plate, said he was looking through various options when he discovered "G0BLUE" was available to purchase. By Thursday, he had yet to receive the physical license plate, though.

Hardig is requesting a judge prevent the state from giving Fine the vanity plate.