    Commanders Co-Owner Steven Rales Buys Minority Share of Pacers

    Doric SamDecember 1, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: A view of the Indiana Pacers logo on their uniform during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    Steven Rales is a member of the ownership group for the Washington Commanders, and now he's added an NBA team under his belt.

    Indiana Pacers chairman and owner Herbert Simon announced on Thursday that Rales is set to become a minority owner of 20 percent of the team pending league approval.

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    The Rales family now has interest in the Washington Commanders and Indiana Pacers. <a href="https://t.co/I9UlkoCe3I">https://t.co/I9UlkoCe3I</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

