Commanders Co-Owner Steven Rales Buys Minority Share of Pacers

Commanders Co-Owner Steven Rales Buys Minority Share of PacersDecember 1, 2023
G Fiume/Getty Images
Steven Rales is a member of the ownership group for the Washington Commanders, and now he's added an NBA team under his belt.
Indiana Pacers chairman and owner Herbert Simon announced on Thursday that Rales is set to become a minority owner of 20 percent of the team pending league approval.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.