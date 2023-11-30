EA Sports College Football 24 Video Game Licensing Lawsuit Withdrawn After Settlement

EA Sports College Football 24 Video Game Licensing Lawsuit Withdrawn After SettlementNovember 30, 2023
The Brandr Group, which helps facilitate collegiate group licensing deals, has withdrawn its lawsuit against EA Sports and its upcoming College Football 24 video game, according to Matt Brown of Extra Points and Michael Smith of the Sports Business Journal.
The Brandr Group had sued EA Sports in June regarding the NIL deals the video game publisher was offering college football players to appear in the game. EA Sports had signed on with OneTeam, a competitor with the Brandr Group, to facilitate those deals in May.
