Mikey Williams, Memphis CBB Signee, Pleads Guilty to Charge in Connection to Shooting

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Memphis basketball signee Mikey Williams pleaded guilty to one count of making criminal threats in connection to a March shooting, according to Amber Coakley of Fox 5 San Diego.

As part of his plea, Williams has to complete courses on gun safety and anger management before he's due in court again on Aug. 12, 2024, to be sentenced. Doing so can see his charge reduced to a misdemeanor.

Authorities in San Diego County arrested Williams in April after receiving a report of a shooting outside his home on March 27. There had allegedly been an argument, which prompted a group of five people to leave. Police said multiple gunshots were fired at the group's car as it was driving away.

Williams was initially charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle, with prosecutors filing three more charges in October. He pleaded not guilty when the charges were first levied in April.

Williams was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 51 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class.

The 19-year-old has enrolled in classes at Memphis and is listed on the Tigers' official roster. The school said in September, however, he would remain away from the team and wouldn't have access to the basketball facilities until his legal proceedings concluded.