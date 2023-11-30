Corey Perry Denies Rumors About Blackhawks Release, Discusses Struggles with Alcohol

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry has denied rumors about his release from the team this week, saying in a statement that his departure from the club did not stem from involvement with any of his teammates or their family members.

Perry also said he has "started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields" to discuss his struggles with alcohol.

The veteran forward said in a statement Thursday, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman:

The Blackhawks placed Perry, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the club in June, on unconditional waivers on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Chicago said in a statement at the time, per Friedman:

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Prior to his release, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told reporters Saturday that Perry would be away from the team for "the foreseeable future" and that it was a management decision to keep him out of the lineup.

Davidson added that the team learned of a workplace incident involving Perry ahead of a Nov. 22 matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena and decided to pull him away from the team.

Perry's agent, Pat Morris, said that it was his client's decision to step away from the team "to attend to personal matters."

ESPN's Ryan S. Clark then reported Tuesday that an incident occurred involving Perry and a team employee prior to the game against the Blue Jackets.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff added Thursday that Perry was allegedly involved in "an alcohol-fueled incident" during an event that included team employees and corporate sponsors.

Perry appeared in 16 games for the Blackhawks this season, notching four goals and five assists for nine points.

Prior to joining the Blackhawks, he spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and also spent time with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. His best seasons came as a member of the Ducks from 2005 to '19, and he helped Anaheim capture the Stanley Cup in 2007.