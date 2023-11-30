NFL's Von Miller Turns Himself in for Arrest After Alleged Assault on Pregnant Woman

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has turned himself in to police following a warrant for his arrest with a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, per TMZ Sports.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed Thursday there was an arrest warrant out for Miller, and the NFL veteran turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas before being booked at around 4 p.m. Central Time.

Rebecca Lopez of WFAA in Dallas first reported Miller was facing a third-degree felony charge after his girlfriend said he assaulted her at their home.

TMZ Sports later reported details from the arrest warrant, which said Miller and his girlfriend argued about their travel plans, leading to her slamming a door.

At that point, Miller is accused of "repeatedly" shoving his girlfriend before later pulling her hair and twice applying pressure to her neck, but he did not cause "difficulty breathing."

According to the police report (via TMZ), Miller left the house when his girlfriend said she was calling the police. Authorities say Miller's girlfriend "had visible abrasions on her left hand, as well as bruising on her neck, abdomen and left bicep."

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL added in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Lopez reached out to the office of the attorney believed to be representing Miller, but the attorney was not available for comment.

Miller was previously investigated by the Parker (Colorado) Police Department in 2021 but did not face criminal charges. The district attorney's office for the 18th Judicial District said the evidence in the case under investigation did not meet the standards "to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt," per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Police and the district attorney did not say what the specific investigation was about at the time.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted that NFL players are typically placed on the commissioner's exempt list when they are accused of domestic violence.

Miller would not play while the allegation was investigated if he was placed on the exempt list.

This is Miller's second season with the Bills. He previously played for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams and has been in the NFL since 2011.