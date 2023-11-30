NFL's Von Miller Facing Arrest Warrant for Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Woman

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller with a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, the Dallas Police Department confirmed on Thursday.

Rebecca Lopez of WFAA in Dallas first reported Miller was facing a third-degree felony charge after his girlfriend said he assaulted her at their home. Lopez reported the linebacker had not been arrested as of 9 a.m. CT on Thursday.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL added in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Lopez reached out to the office of the attorney believed to be representing Miller, but the attorney was not available for comment.

Miller was previously investigated by the Parker (Colorado) Police Department in 2021 but did not face criminal charges. The district attorney's office for the 18th Judicial District said the evidence in the case under investigation did not meet the standards "to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt," per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Police and the district attorney did not say what the specific investigation was about at the time.

As for Miller's current warrant, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted that NFL players are typically placed on the commissioner's exempt list when they face allegations of domestic violence.

That has not yet happened with Miller—and there is no guarantee it will—but he would not play while the allegation was investigated if he was placed on the exempt list.

This is Miller's second season with the Bills. He previously played for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams and has been in the NFL since 2011.