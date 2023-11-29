Joe Flacco Named Browns' QB2 Amid Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Concussion

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Joe Flacco has been named the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterback, and he'll get the start Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams if starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson can't clear concussion protocol in time.

That's per Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who relayed the news to reporters on Wednesday.

The Browns signed Flacco to their practice squad on Nov. 20, five days after Cleveland announced that starter Deshaun Watson would miss the remainder of the season due to a broken bone in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion during the third quarter of his team's 29-12 road loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Browns staff writer Doc Louallen provided the details.

"QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson went down late in the third quarter after he was hit by LB Baron Browning on a fourth-and-12 play. After he was checked on the field, Thompson-Robinson walked to the tent on his own and went into the blue tent after the play.

"After he left the tent, Thompson-Robinson walked back to the locker room with a towel draped over his head at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It was announced that he is being evaluated for a head injury. He was ruled out with a head injury with under four minutes left in the game."

P.J. Walker took over for Thompson-Robinson for the remainder of the game. He will now be third-string.

Flacco, 38, starred for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008-2018, winning a Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season. He's since played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets (two stints), Philadelphia Eagles and now Browns.

The former Delaware star and first-round pick has completed 61.6 percent for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns (147 interceptions).

With Thompson-Robinson still in concussion protocol, Flacco took reps as QB1 in practice Wednesday, per Stefanski to reporters.