Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson, PIT 'in a Good Place' After Mistake vs. Bengals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are reportedly on the same page following a major gaffe in last week's 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the first quarter, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren fumbled the ball, and despite it rolling into Johnson's vicinity, he made no effort to recover the fumble.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Johnson was "very accountable" with teammates and coaches after the game, reportedly telling them he "zoned out" on the play due to frustration regarding the previous play, which saw him narrowly miss out on a touchdown catch.

Entering Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson and the Steelers are reportedly "in a good place."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.