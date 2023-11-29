Defamation Lawsuit Against Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Refiled

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Alexandra Davis, who has said she is the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, refiled a defamation lawsuit against him, his personal lawyer Donald P. Jack and the Jones family's communications consultant Jim Wilkinson on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

She originally had her case against Jones tossed out by Federal Judge Robert W. Schroeder III, who found that the statements she alleged were defamatory—from a pair of ESPN articles written about a lawsuit she filed against Jones seeking an acknowledgement that he was her biological father—were either true or weren't defamatory.

Davis had claimed that Jones, Jack and Wilkinson had created a public smear campaign against her "based knowingly on false statements and accusations."

Per ESPN's report, Schroeder "also ruled that Davis qualified as a 'limited public figure' and as such had failed to make a valid claim of actual malice, a requirement under defamation law."

But Judge Schroeder did give Davis' lawyers the chance to refile based on comments from March 31, 2022, in one of the two ESPN articles in question.

The refiled lawsuit claims that Wilkinson and Jack falsely accused Davis "of being an extortionist and portrayed Plaintiff as attempting to 'shakedown' Defendant Jones" and that the pair "either knew the statements being made by them were false or they knew enough facts such that they should have entertained serious doubts as to the truth of their defamatory statements."

