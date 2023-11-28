Police Investigating Thunder's Josh Giddey for Alleged Underage Relationship

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Police in California are investigating allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who is 21 years old, had an inappropriate relationship with a minor based in California.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN explained that "in a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated."

The age of consent is 18 in California and 16 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported NBA spokesperson Mike Bass confirmed the league was also investigating the allegations.

Giddey declined to address the situation when he spoke to reporters on Friday: