    Report: Bobby Petrino Being Vetted by Arkansas for Offensive Coordinator Role

    Erin WalshNovember 28, 2023

    COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino of the Texas A&M Aggies watches players warm up before the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Kyle Field on November 18, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Bobby Petrino could be in line for a return to Arkansas.

    The Razorbacks are "vetting" Petrino as they search for their next offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

    "Petrino has indicated in the recruiting space that he's in the mix for an SEC coordinator job," Thamel added.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

