Report: Bobby Petrino Being Vetted by Arkansas for Offensive Coordinator Role

Report: Bobby Petrino Being Vetted by Arkansas for Offensive Coordinator RoleNovember 28, 2023
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Bobby Petrino could be in line for a return to Arkansas.
The Razorbacks are "vetting" Petrino as they search for their next offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Petrino has indicated in the recruiting space that he's in the mix for an SEC coordinator job," Thamel added.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
