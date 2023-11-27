Dean Evason Fired as Wild HC amid 5-10-4 Start; Reportedly Replaced by John Hynes

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Amid an abysmal 5-10-4 start to the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Wild have made a significant change.

The team announced on Monday that head coach Dean Evason has been fired after five years in the organization. Assistant coach Bob Woods has also been relieved of his duties. Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that former Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes will replace Evason with the Wild.

"Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team," Minnesota president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin said in a statement. "I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization."

Evason was initially hired by the Wild as an assistant coach in 2018 before being promoted to interim head coach in Feb. 2020 following the firing of Bruce Boudreau. The team dropped the "interim" tag from his title that July to give him the permanent position.

The 59-year-old coached Minnesota to playoff appearances in each of the last four seasons. However, the team never advanced out of the first round. So far this season, the Wild have the second-fewest wins in the NHL ahead of only the San Jose Sharks (4-15-2).

Hynes began his head coaching career with the New Jersey Devils in 2015 before being hired by the Predators in 2019. Nashville fired him after the team failed to make the playoffs last season.