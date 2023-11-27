Chiefs' Justyn Ross No Longer Facing Criminal Charges After October Arrest

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross will no longer face two criminal charges stemming from his October arrest after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Connor Hills and Nick Sloan of KMBC News reported Ross' application for diversion was granted. As a result, the felony criminal damage and misdemeanor domestic battery charges are no longer on the table.

Ross was arrested in Shawnee, Kansas, on Oct. 23. The Kansas City Star's Robert A. Cronkleton and Jesse Newell obtained an affidavit detailing what led up to the arrest.

Authorities reported to an alleged domestic disturbance between Ross and his girlfriend that started when he "found something on her phone that upset him."

"She told police that Ross pushed her and threw her to the floor," Cronkleton and Newell wrote. "He also allegedly began throwing items at her, according to the court document. Officers noticed a small scratch on the victim's hand.

"The victim told officers that Ross broke several items, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and the key to her Mercedes."

One neighbor told police they "saw a man push the woman," and another said they witnessed Ross scratching his girlfriend's Mercedes with a knife.

Ross told police he had grown angry when he discovered his girlfriend had been cheating on him.

The NFL placed him on the Commissioner's Exempt List in the wake of his arrest, and he remains ineligible to practice or suit up for games.

The 23-year-old signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury that required foot surgery.