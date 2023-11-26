Report: Duke's Mike Elko Expected to Be Hired as Texas A&M HC After Mark Stoops Buzz

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Texas A&M may be close to securing its next head football coach.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach and Sam Khan Jr., the Aggies are expected to hire Duke head coach Mike Elko.

Pete Thamel of ESPN previously reported that the university is in discussions with Elko about its vacancy. Elko has reportedly informed the Blue Devils that he will be making his decision in the next 24 hours.

Elko served as the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 under head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was fired midseason in 2023, and Elijah Robinson has served as the team's interim head coach.

This news comes one day after conflicting reports involving Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops emerged. Stoops ultimately took to social media to let it be known he was staying with the Wildcats.

Elko left College Station to become the Duke coach ahead of the 2022 season and has had a pretty successful tenure in Durham. The Blue Devils went 9-4 in Elko's first season, including a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl, and started 4-0 in 2023 before finishing 7-5 in his second season.

His 16-9 start to his coaching career at Duke has been extremely promising, especially considering the Blue Devils had three consecutive losing seasons prior to his arrival.