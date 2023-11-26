Raiders' Roderic Teamer Arrested Sunday on DUI Charges, Out vs. Chiefs

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer will be out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he was arrested in the morning on DUI charges, per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Teamer has appeared in six games this season and has five total tackles.

Per Chris Maathuis of 8 News Now in Las Vegas, early morning jail records indicated that Teamer was initially flagged for speeding before being arrested for DUI.

A fourth-year pro out of Tulane, Teamer signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in just seven games with six starts as a rookie but showed promise with 40 total tackles, a sack and an interception. However, he was suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, and the Chargers waived him that August. He didn't sign with a team that entire year.

After a five-month stint with the Indianapolis Colts that saw him get waived before the start of training camp, Teamer signed with the Raiders prior to the 2021 season. He appeared in 10 games that year and finished with 18 tackles. He played in all 17 games last season and recorded 40 tackles.

The Raiders re-signed Teamer this past offseason after he became a restricted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve last month, but he was activated this week and the team expected to have him against the AFC West-leading Chiefs.