Eagles Rumors: Derek Barnett to Be Waived by PHI; 14th Overall Pick in 2017 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles will waive defensive end Derek Barnett Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barnett was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft and re-signed to a two-year extension in 2022.

He has three tackles, including one tackle for loss, in eight appearances for the Eagles this season.

Barnett has missed Philadelphia's last two games due to a healthy scratch and personal reasons. While competing for playing time between rookie linebacker Nolan Smith and veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, he has participated in 15 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps this season.

There is less than $500,000 remaining in the base salary amount Barnett is owed, per Pro Football Rumors' Sam Robinson, making him a potential waiver claim for a team looking for veteran edge rushing depth.

