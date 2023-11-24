Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole; Former Olympian Was Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend

Alon Skuy/Pool Photo via AP, File

Former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, who killed his girlfriend in 2013 and was convicted of murder in 2015, has been granted parole and will be released from a South African prison in January, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Pistorius, who will be released on Jan. 5, has several conditions tied to his parole. He cannot leave the area of Pretoria, South Africa, where he will live following his release, and he must also attend a program for his anger issues and complete community service.

The 37-year-old's parole will span five years.

"Parole does not mean the end of the sentence. It is still part of the sentence. It only means the inmate will complete the sentence outside a correctional facility," Department of Corrections spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

Pistorius killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day in 2013. He shot Steenkamp four times through a bathroom door at his Pretoria home, claiming he thought she was an intruder.

Prosecutors argued that Steenkamp retreated to the bathroom and locked the door during an argument and that Pistorius killed her in rage. Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 before the ruling was overturned and he was convicted of murder in 2015 following an appeal by prosecutors.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeals increased Pistorius' prison sentence to 13 years and five months. He became eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

Pistorius, known as the "Blade Runner" for his prosthetic legs, was at the height of his career when the news broke that he killed Steenkamp. He won six gold medals between the 2004 Paralympics and the 2012 Paralympics.