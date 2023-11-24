X

    Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole; Former Olympian Was Convicted of Killing Girlfriend

    Erin WalshNovember 24, 2023

    FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. Pistorius will have a second chance at parole at a hearing on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release from jail in March. South Africa’s department of corrections said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 20 that a parole board will consider the former Olympic runner’s case again this week. Pistorius turns 37 on Wednesday and has been in prison for nearly a decade. (Alon Skuy/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, who murdered his girlfriend 10 years ago, has been granted parole and will be released from a South African prison in January, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

    Pistorius, who will be released on Jan. 5, has several conditions tied to his parole. He cannot leave the area of Pretoria, South Africa, where he will live following his release, and he must also attend a program for his anger issues and complete community service.

    The 37-year-old's parole will span five years.

    "Parole does not mean the end of the sentence. It is still part of the sentence. It only means the inmate will complete the sentence outside a correctional facility," Department of Corrections spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

    Pistorius killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day in 2013. He shot Steenkamp four times through a bathroom door at his Pretoria home, claiming he thought she was an intruder.

    Prosecutors argued that Steenkamp retreated to the bathroom and locked the door during an argument and that Pistorius killed her in rage. Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide before the ruling was overturned and he was convicted of murder following an appeal by prosecutors.

    In 2016, Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison. He became eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

    Pistorius, known as the "Blade Runner" for his prosthetic legs, was at the height of his career when the news broke that he killed Steenkamp. He won six gold medals between the 2004 Paralympics and the 2012 Paralympics.

    Additionally, in 2012 Pistorius became the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics after it was determined he could compete against able-bodied athletes.