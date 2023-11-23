Officials Investigating After Cal's Fardaws Aimaq Allegedly Called 'Terrorist' by Fan

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Officials at the SoCal Challenge basketball tournament are investigating the situation after a fan allegedly called Cal forward Fardaws Aimaq a "terrorist," per ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

The incident in question allegedly happened during Monday's game between the Golden Bears and UTEP.

Medcalf noted a video shows Aimaq approaching someone in the crowd at the tournament in San Juan Capistrano and pointing at him as he engages. Cal head coach Mark Madsen asked for tournament officials to investigate because derogatory language was used.

Aimaq is the son of Afghan refugees, who settled in Canada after fleeing the Soviet-Afghan War. The forward grew up in Canada.

"Fardaws and I had an important conversation today about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said to him directly," Madsen said in his statement.

"I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such language, and I'm disappointed that he confronted this fan in the stands. Fardaws understands my expectations for how he as a student-athlete conducts himself. The consequences related to this situation will be managed internally."

As for the game, UTEP won 75-72 despite 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Aimaq.

Cal is now 2-4 on the season following the most recent loss to Tulane. Next up is a contest against San Diego State on Saturday.