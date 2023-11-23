Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Peace Sign Celebration Is 'Suspended for the Moment'

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's signature "peace sign" celebration will be put on hold...for now.

"I don't think it's banned," Hill said Wednesday (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "I don't know. I think it's suspended for the moment. Not banned. It's just suspended for the moment. We'll just say it's suspended."

Prior to the Las Vegas Raiders at Dolphins game on Sunday, the HBO Hard Knocks cameras caught referee Bill Vinovich telling Hill to throw up the peace sign.

"No peace signs, please? I don't wanna have to make a decision," Vinovich said regarding a potential taunting penalty.

Hill pleaded his case by saying he was promoting world peace, a claim that Vinovich didn't seem to buy.

The Dolphins wideout has been fined in the past, notably racking up a $10,927 charge for unsportsmanlike conduct after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Hill notably didn't throw up the peace sign for his last touchdown, a 38-yarder in a 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.