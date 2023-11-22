Colts' Jim Irsay: 2014 Arrest Was Because of Prejudice Against White Billionaires

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested this week that his 2014 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence was due to profiling.

Speaking to Andrea Kremer on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Irsay expressed his belief that the City of Carmel (Indiana) Police Department targeted him due to his affluence.

"I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire," he said. "If I'm just the average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not."

Irsay went on to insist that he didn't care how his comments would be perceived, saying: "I don't care what it sounds like. It's the truth. You know, Andrea, I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth and I know the truth."

In 2014, Irsay was pulled over on suspicion of DUI, and he was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Irsay later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and while he admitted to having prescription painkillers and a sedative in his system, he suggested he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The 64-year-old son of late Colts owner Robert Irsay insisted that he failed the field sobriety test because he had undergone hip surgery and had trouble walking, and he said he only pleaded guilty to the charges so he could move past the situation.

Irsay was sentenced to one year probation and a suspended 60-day jail sentence, plus he had his driver's license suspended.