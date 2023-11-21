Bruins' Milan Lucic Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Assaulting Wife, Released on Bail

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a family member, according to the Associated Press.

The Boston Globe reported police arrested Lucic on Saturday after he had allegedly gotten into an argument with his wife, Brittany.

She had called 911 and said her husband "attempted to choke her," per the police report obtained by the Globe. While she denied the allegation when asked directly by an officer, the officer "observed redness" on her chest.

Lucic's wife said the argument began when he returned home after going out and couldn't find his phone.

"The victim stated that she did not have his cell phone and did not know where it was located," police wrote in their report, per the Boston.com's Abby Patkin. "She stated that she attempted to walk away from her husband, and stated that the suspect grabbed her by her hair and pulled her backwards. She stated that in doing so, the suspect stated to her that she was not going anywhere."

Officers observed a broken lamp and what appeared to be broken glass in the bedroom of the couple's apartment.

The Bruins issued a statement in the wake of Lucic's arrest.

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening," the team said. "Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.

According to the AP, Lucic was released on personal recognizance Tuesday and ordered to refrain from consuming any alcohol prior to his trial. He declined to speak with reporters upon leaving the courthouse.

Lucic signed a one-year contract with the Bruins the offseason. He started his career in Boston and spent eight years there before his trade to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015.