Jordan Travis Says FSU Career Is Over After Leg Injury vs. North Alabama

AP Photo/Matt Freed

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis offered his gratitude for the support he has received after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Saturday's 58-13 win over North Alabama.

"I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and message that have been sent my way," he said Monday in a statement shared by FSU. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world."

The sixth-year senior also confirmed what many already expected when he said the injury "marks the end of my Seminoles playing career."

"Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true," he said. "I am humbled, honored and forever grateful."

Travis and the Seminoles have been on quite the ride the last five seasons.

The Florida native transferred to the program from Louisville following the end of the 2018 campaign. Travis made four appearances in 2019, a year that saw head coach Willie Taggart get fired after nine games.

Things didn't get any better in 2020, as the Seminoles went 3-6 in Mike Norvell's first season. Florida State began making incremental progress though, which set the stage for its current push toward the College Football Playoff.

That's what made Travis' injury especially tough to watch. He has been there every step of the way during FSU's return to national relevance, and now he won't get to fully enjoy the fruits of his labor.

His absence could be a devastating blow to the Seminoles' national title hopes as well.

Tate Rodemaker is unproven in a starting role. The redshirt junior went 13-of-23 for 217 yards and two touchdowns against North Alabama, but the Lions didn't pose anywhere the challenge he'll face in Week 13 against Florida or in the ACC title game against Louisville.