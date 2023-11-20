Report: Bills' Dion Dawkins, Jets' Micheal Clemons Involved in Postgame Tunnel Fight

Report: Bills' Dion Dawkins, Jets' Micheal Clemons Involved in Postgame Tunnel FightNovember 20, 2023
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons were involved in a "huge fight" in the tunnel following the Bills' 32-6 home victory Sunday night.
SNY's Connor Hughes reported the news.
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>. Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too. <br><br>Heard from a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> player as he walked back to locker room: "And we beat that… <a href="https://t.co/OW6rQVMtZK">pic.twitter.com/OW6rQVMtZK</a>
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn't pretty. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. <br><br>Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance <a href="https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A">https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A</a>
"I'm not a fan of the Jets," Dawkins said after the game, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski. "Very disrespectful players."
Dawkins flopped dramatically after making contact with Clemons in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory.
It was a frustrating night for the Jets, who lost their third straight game and saw quarterback Zach Wilson benched after three quarters.
