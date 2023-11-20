Report: Bills' Dion Dawkins, Jets' Micheal Clemons Involved in Postgame Tunnel Fight

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons were involved in a "huge fight" in the tunnel following the Bills' 32-6 home victory Sunday night.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported the news.

"I'm not a fan of the Jets," Dawkins said after the game, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski. "Very disrespectful players."

Dawkins flopped dramatically after making contact with Clemons in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory.

It was a frustrating night for the Jets, who lost their third straight game and saw quarterback Zach Wilson benched after three quarters.

