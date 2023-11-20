X

NFL

    Report: Bills' Dion Dawkins, Jets' Micheal Clemons Involved in Postgame Tunnel Fight

    Julia StumbaughNovember 20, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills lines up during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons were involved in a "huge fight" in the tunnel following the Bills' 32-6 home victory Sunday night.

    SNY's Connor Hughes reported the news.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>. Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too. <br><br>Heard from a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> player as he walked back to locker room: "And we beat that… <a href="https://t.co/OW6rQVMtZK">pic.twitter.com/OW6rQVMtZK</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    The fight started between Clemons &amp; Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn't pretty. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. <br><br>Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance <a href="https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A">https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A</a>

    "I'm not a fan of the Jets," Dawkins said after the game, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski. "Very disrespectful players."

    Dawkins flopped dramatically after making contact with Clemons in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Dion Dawkins just had arguably the strangest 25-second sequence of any player in the NFL this season 😂 <a href="https://t.co/aKe8b8dxWM">pic.twitter.com/aKe8b8dxWM</a>

    It was a frustrating night for the Jets, who lost their third straight game and saw quarterback Zach Wilson benched after three quarters.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

